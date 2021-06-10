The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 32.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

