The Wendy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,523% compared to the typical volume of 437 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

