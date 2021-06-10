THEKEY Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $45,271.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.