TheStreet Upgrades CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) to “C”

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

