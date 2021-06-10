TheStreet Upgrades CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) to “C”

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
