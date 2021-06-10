Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $324.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00242751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

