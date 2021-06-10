Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Get Third Century Bancorp alerts:

Third Century Bancorp Company Profile

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, including owner occupied, non-owner occupied, construction, development, and small business administration; and Commercial non-real estate loans comprising small business/working capital, equipment/inventory/leases/FF&E loans, accounts receivable, commercial and industrial, line of credit, secured, marketable securities, an unsecured loans.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.