Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.20.
Third Century Bancorp Company Profile
