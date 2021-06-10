Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $97.33 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.