Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Lowered by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,364 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.01. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

