Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.00 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

