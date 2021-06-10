ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Hits $699.59 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $699.59 million and approximately $14,447.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $8,070.41 or 0.22032191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00199241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.21 or 0.01321882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.28 or 1.00019694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

