ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $699.59 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for about $8,070.41 or 0.22032191 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $699.59 million and approximately $14,447.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00199241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.21 or 0.01321882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.28 or 1.00019694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.