thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.70 ($11.41) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.54.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.