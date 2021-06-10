TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $51,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last 90 days.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

