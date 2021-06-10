TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $60,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of ASND opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

