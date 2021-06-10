TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $29.46 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 7.73% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $911,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

