TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,800 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $56,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

