TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $46,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

