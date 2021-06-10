TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.