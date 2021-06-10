TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $39,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.