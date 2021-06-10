Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 4.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.41% of CarMax worth $89,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,261. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.