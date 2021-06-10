Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.89 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $15,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

