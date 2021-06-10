Todd A. Taylor Sells 5,312 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

