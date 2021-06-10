Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 63,112 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

