Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD stock opened at $167.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

