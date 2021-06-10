Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

