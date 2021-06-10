Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 475 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

