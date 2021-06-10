Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,980 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,455,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,419 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

RF stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.