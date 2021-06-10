Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.99. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 33,340 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. In the last three months, insiders acquired 291,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,115.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

