TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of TOT opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

