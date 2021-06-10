TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Shares of TOT opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.