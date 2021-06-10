TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $9,438,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

