Traders Buy High Volume of Aytu Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $7,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 258,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

