Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 112 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $11,059,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $3,701,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.78 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

