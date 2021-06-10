Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

