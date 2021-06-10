Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.