Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,941 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

