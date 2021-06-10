Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 2,056,749 shares worth $75,092,010. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

