Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.64. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 6,985 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

