Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

