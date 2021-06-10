Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 900,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,552. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

