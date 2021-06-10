Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

