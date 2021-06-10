TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Acquires $20,682.00 in Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 900 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,348.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $769.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

