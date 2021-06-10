TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001975 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

