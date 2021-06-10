Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

