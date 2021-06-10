Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL opened at $416.31 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

