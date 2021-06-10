Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.77 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.507-1.537 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,019. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

