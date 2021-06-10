Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

