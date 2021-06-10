UBS Group AG Acquires 1,728,437 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,430,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $101,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

