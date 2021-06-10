UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.54% of Grubhub worth $142,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $62.28 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.