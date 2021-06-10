UBS Group AG Buys 91,348 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $123,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.82 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19.

