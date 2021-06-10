UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $119,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $102.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.